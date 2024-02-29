Indore: Trg To Empower Farmers With New Techniques Ends |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day training programme ‘Millets Mission 2023-24’ on advanced sorghum cultivation research concluded on Wednesday. Twenty-five farmers from Gyaraspur village of Vidisha district participated in the programme. The farmers visited the Soybean Research Centre, where they explored various newly developed varieties of soybeans.

Additionally, they toured the Wheat Research Centre, where Dr Prakash (a plant scientist) conducted an overview of ongoing research and advanced varieties in wheat on Wednesday. The programme was inaugurated by Dr KN Pathak, Dean of Agriculture University. Special guest, Dr BB Kushwaha discussed advanced sorghum cultivation with participating farmers.

Under this programme a field visit was conducted to sorghum, kusum and integrated cropping system areas on Tuesday. Dr Usha Saxena provided insights into ongoing sorghum research, while Dr Anand Harsana shared information on pest control in sorghum.

With the co-ordination of ATMA, a semi – government organisation the programme was led by Dr Nisha Sapre. Shri Anna project co-ordinator highlighted the integration of grains and how farmers can benefit from including them in their cropping systems and their seeds were also distributed to the farmers.

Information on soil testing and its practical application was discussed by Sanjay Dube and Narendra Kumawat conducted field visits for the integrated cropping project, providing awareness about various units under the project to the farmers.