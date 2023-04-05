Indore: Transporter stabbed to death over old rivalry

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A transporter was stabbed to death by a group of men over an old rivalry in the Juni Indore area late on Tuesday. It is said that he was at his office when the accused reached there and attacked him. One of the accused was arrested by the police while a search is on for his accomplices.

According to Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda, the deceased has been identified as Sachin Prabhat Sharma (36), a resident of Pardeshipura area of the city. He was a transporter with his office in the Loha Mandi area. He was at his office when five men reached there with knives. They started an argument with him and stabbed him four to five times and fled the scene. The people of the area heard his screams and reached there to help Sachin. He was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment.

TI Meda said that Sharma had an ongoing dispute with one Pankaj and others. He argued with them on Rangpanchami. Since then, the accused were trying to take revenge against him.

Additional DCP Abhinav Vishwakarma said that an accused named Pankaj has been arrested while a search is on for his four accomplices. Other accused are also identified and they would be arrested soon.

Mendola attends funeral procession

After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family members. There was palpable anger among the people who attended the funeral procession. The people were raising slogans against the accused and demanding their arrest and strict action against them. MLA Ramesh Mendola took part in the funeral procession and he talked to the family members of the deceased. A heavy police force was deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Brother of deceased had given written complaint

Pardeshipura police station in-charge Pankaj Shrivastav said that Sachin, his brother and the accused argued Rangpanchami. Then, the case was registered against some people. On Tuesday, Sachin’s brother had given a written complaint to the police station against the accused as he used to glare at them while passing their house.

The police searched for the accused till 10 pm on Tuesday but they could not be caught, and they attacked Sachin at his office a couple of hours after that.