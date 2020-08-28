Indore: Trains to Bhopal, Gandhi Nagar, Gandhidham, Patna likely soon

Indore: After a gap of about 5 months, trains for 4 destinations; Bhopal, Gandhi Nagar (Ahmedabad), Gandhi Dham (Kachh) and Patna may restart soon. Western Railway has sent a proposal of Ratlam Division in this regard to Railway Board. The trains would be operated daily and as special trains.
Vinit Gupta, Divisional Manager of Ratlam Division of Western Railway informed it in a virtual press conference held on Friday. Asked when the trains would start DRM Gupta said proposals have been sent for restarting the Mhow-Habibganj, Indore-Gandhi Nagar (Shanti Express), Indore-Gandhidham (Kuchha) and Indore-Rajendra Nagar (Patna), and the Railway Board will meet next week to decide on the proposal. He said the trains would be started with all due precautions.
Talking about the pending railway project of the city, Gupta said that gauge conversion work of Chandrawati Ganj-Ujjain is likely to complete by December 31 this year and electrification work of 8 km long Rau-Tehi section is likely to complete by October this year. He said that the gauge conversion work of Indore-Sanawad section has been put on hold due to the financial constraints.
The works completed during lockdown were presented through a power-point presentation. Gupta mentioned that six special trains for workers were dispatched from Ratlam division and 24 special trains arrived at various stations of Ratlam division.