Indore: Trains to Bhopal, Gandhi Nagar, Gandhidham, Patna likely soon

Indore: After a gap of about 5 months, trains for 4 destinations; Bhopal, Gandhi Nagar (Ahmedabad), Gandhi Dham (Kachh) and Patna may restart soon. Western Railway has sent a proposal of Ratlam Division in this regard to Railway Board. The trains would be operated daily and as special trains.

Vinit Gupta, Divisional Manager of Ratlam Division of Western Railway informed it in a virtual press conference held on Friday. Asked when the trains would start DRM Gupta said proposals have been sent for restarting the Mhow-Habibganj, Indore-Gandhi Nagar (Shanti Express), Indore-Gandhidham (Kuchha) and Indore-Rajendra Nagar (Patna), and the Railway Board will meet next week to decide on the proposal. He said the trains would be started with all due precautions.