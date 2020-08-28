Mumbai: Central Railway prepared to start local trains, waiting for govt guidelines

After introducing QR code reader at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and 14 suburban railway stations, the Central Railway has said it is prepared to begin local train services, and are waiting government's directives, reported Mid-Day.
Divisional Railway Manager Shalabh Goel told Mid-Day, "We need to understand that the state government sends a request to the railway ministry which then conveys it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). MHA then assesses the situation and takes a call, only after which a decision on train movement is taken."
The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday introduced a QR code reader at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and 14 suburban railway stations. It also increased two suburban services on its Harbour line which connects the city with Navi Mumbai.
The CR has also installed scanners at CSMT and other stations to check QR code based e-passes issued to essential and emergency services staff, who are allowed to travel by train during lockdown.
Shalabh Goel said that so far 1.80 lakh out of 3.40 lakh essential and emergency services staff have been issued QR code-based cards and the remaining staff will be issued the cards soon. To reduce overcrowding on suburban locals during peak hours, the CR has introduced two suburban services -- one each in up and down directions -- on harbour line from Thursday.
Suburban train services resumed only for emergency and essential service staff from June. Presently the CR is operating over 350 suburban locals every day.
