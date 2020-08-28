Mumbai: Central Railway prepared to start local trains, waiting for govt guidelines

After introducing QR code reader at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and 14 suburban railway stations, the Central Railway has said it is prepared to begin local train services, and are waiting government's directives, reported Mid-Day.

Divisional Railway Manager Shalabh Goel told Mid-Day, "We need to understand that the state government sends a request to the railway ministry which then conveys it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). MHA then assesses the situation and takes a call, only after which a decision on train movement is taken."

The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday introduced a QR code reader at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and 14 suburban railway stations. It also increased two suburban services on its Harbour line which connects the city with Navi Mumbai.