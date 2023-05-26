Indore: Train to Dehradun four times a week from city

Ujjain-Dehradun-Ujjain train extended up to Indore for 2 days. | Indian Rail Info

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for religious as well as those interested in adventure tourism, for the city will now have a direct train to Dehradun four times a week.

The Railway ministry has approved the proposal to extend the Ujjain-Dehradun-Ujjain train to Indore.

MP Shankar Lalwani had placed this demand before Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav a few months back. MP Lalwani informed there on Thursday that taking the cognisance on the demand, the Railway minister approved the same on Thursday.

A letter issued by the ministry says that the train number 14309 Ujjain-Dehradun, which started from Ujjain at 21:05, will start from Laxmibai Nagar railway station two days in a week.

Nagesh Namjoshi, former member of Passengers’ Amenities Committee of the Railway Board, said that it’s a great facility for the passengers of the city.

Currently Indore-Dehradun train is being operated twice in a week on Saturday and Sunday. Now Ujjian- Dehradun-Ujjain, which is going to be extended up to the city, will be also be operated twice in a week.

Namjoshi said that extension of the train up to Indore will lead to the proper utilisation of the rack of Ujjain-Dehradun, as the rack remains in the

railway yard in Ujjain for over 17 hours. Also, the religious tourists going to Haridwar, Rishikesh and Chhardham will greatly benefit from this facility.

Railway is yet to release the date of extension of the train up to the city and its schedule and route.