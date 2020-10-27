Indore: Train for Vaishnodevi, Pune to start soon

Indore: Ahead of Deepawali festival, the Railways is restarting trains for Pune and Mata Vishnodevi.

Railway Board has given the permission of starting both the trains.

According to official information, the operation of the train for Mata Vaishnodevi will start from November 6, while the date of starting of the Pune train will be announced on Wednesday.

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and ex-LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan were pitching for both the trains. During the Parliament session, MP Lalwani met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and demanded restarting of several trains from the city.

The train from Indore to Pune will leave at from here at 2:35 pm and reach Pune at 8:05 am the next day. At the same time, this train will run from Pune at 3:30 pm and arrive here at 8:30 am the next day.



Mata Vaishno Devi train will leave Mhow at 11:30 am and reach Mata Vaishno Devi at 6:30 pm the next day. This train will return from Mata Vaishno Devi at 6:55 am and reach to Mhow at 1:15 pm the next day.