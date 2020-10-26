Indore: Relaxation for JEE aspirants due to Covid-19?

Indore: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants who attempted the examination in 2020 in Indore are hopeful of getting another chance to clear the examination as they have the joined the national appeal to education minister.

On another side, JEE aspirants fear that competition will be stiffer in 2021 if the appeal is accepted making it more challenging for them to score a good rank.

A week after the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) decided to give aspirants who had tested positive for Covid-19 another shot at the Joint Entrance Examination, Advanced (JEE-Adv) in 2021, a delegation of students and parents approached the Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal seeking further relaxation in eligibility terms through social media and submission of a letter.

As per JEE rules, a student who clears class 12 is allowed three attempts at JEE Mains and two attempts at JEE-Adv.

Students and parents have requested the minister, “Students who had their last attempt at JEE exams this year should be granted a year’s concession and allowed to appear for their final attempt in 2021.”

Joining the appeal, JEE aspirant Shikha Asrani said, “I could not give September attempt of JEE Main as it was not possible for me to commute and my family worried about me getting infected with coronavirus.”

Some aspirants were happy at the possibility of getting another chance to clear JEE Main and JEE Advanced next year. This possibility worried other JEE aspirants who will be attempting the exam for first or second time.

“I have missed clearing JEE Advanced once at a very small gap and due to silly mistake,” Akshay Rana, a student, said. He added that if more JEE aspirants especially those who have been preparing for 3 years will be given a chance, it would mean stiffer competition and higher cut off.

Another aspirant Leena Jadiya said, “JEE already has stiff competition and with those aspirants who have already attempted the exam thrice, it will be tougher for us to clear.