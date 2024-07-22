Indore: Traffic Turns Into Nightmare At Bypass; Long Queues Of Vehicles At Service Roads

Cars line up near Nayta Mundla flyover due to traffic bottleneck on the 11km stretch of city's bypass, on Sunday | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bypass has now turned into a nightmare for citizens as the road serving as major connecting point for the city to the national highway (NH) remains blocked with traffic. Vehicles from Kanadia bypass till Tejaji Nagar bypass move at snail's pace as main flyovers as well as service roads are choked with heavy vehicles trying to navigate their way. Ironically, the bypass was designed to connect major entry points of the city creating a flyover which makes it easy to navigate to the national highway. However, the stretch of 11km is always choked starting from Kanadiya bypass to Tejaji Nagar bypass.

'The situation turns worse for residents of Bypass where they have to take up a margin of at least an hour to reach their destination. Many of the societies are coming forth and have appealed to traffic police in the city to look into the worsening state of traffic,' Rupali, a resident of Silver Springs Society said.

DCP (Traffic) Arvind Tiwari said, 'We are working tirelessly towards making Indore traffic-free and as a result we have already identified major hotspots. A team of more than three traffic police stands at Bicholi bypass as roads are more packed and congested during peak hours. Buses and heavy vehicles who ply on service roads add to traffic woes. We are looking over the conditions near Ralamandal and shall execute a plan soon.'

The major issue posed by residents of Silver Springs, Mountburg, Shikharjee, Sampat Hills and other societies is the slow-paced construction of the flyover at Ralamandal. The ground situation near Ralamandal Square reveals that vehicles line up on the service road to get past the construction site. Monsoon adds to the plight of disturbed traffic and commuters are left with no choice than to wait for hours.