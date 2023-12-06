Traffic To Be Diverted For Metro Project In Indore: Ring Road Between Robot Square And Raddison To Be Shut

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the metro project, the Ring Road between Robot Square and Raddison will be completely closed for vehicular traffic and all traffic on this stretch will be diverted to the service road.

If needed, there will be diversion of buses going from Pipliyahana Square towards Radisson Square. Chartered buses running from Geeta Bhavan will be able to come and go from White Church Square via Navlakha via Teen Imli to Devguradia.

Buses running from Navlakha will be able to travel towards Devguradia via Teen Imli.

Buses running from Teen Imli stations will be able to move towards Devguradiya. Buses coming from Dewas to Radisson will be able to turn back from Star Square and go towards bypass. Buses coming from Ujjain will be able to go towards Star Square via Radisson.

Normal traffic will be able to move from LIG Link Road to Radisson Square on the service road from Khajrana Square. Traffic coming from Radisson towards Khajrana will use the service road from Robot Square. General traffic going from Khajrana to Robot Square will be able to move towards Vijay Nagar via MR-09 and LIG Link Road.

The work of the Metro Project for mounting the GSS and launching Grinder on the top of the pillar at Robot Square will affect the traffic flow from Robot Square towards Radisson Square and the traffic going from Khajrana Square towards Robot Square. The diversion plan can be altered from time to time considering traffic pressure.