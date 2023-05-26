Indore : Traffic police seize Rs 1.4L liquor from car on Super Corridor

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : A team of traffic management police managed to recover liquor worth Rs 1.4 lakh being taken illegally in a car from the Super Corridor, police said on Thursday. The officials tried to stop the car but the accused tried to flee with the car while taking a U-turn from there.

The team of ACP (traffic) Ajeet Singh Chouhan was deployed at the Super Corridor for traffic management on Wednesday. ASI (traffic) Govind Singh, Ram Kumar Sharma and Viresh Jat were on duty and spotted a white Swift Dzire coming from Chota Bangarda and moving towards Super Corridor at a great speed. Looking at the officials, the car took a U-turn and crashed into a truck, but the car driver managed to flee from the spot.

While checking the dickey of the car they found boxes containing liquor. The boxes contained 25 cases each of which contained 50 quarters of liquor. ACP Chauhan reached the spot and handed over the car along with liquor to the Aerodrome police station staff. A case has been registered under Section 34 (2) of the Excise Act.

The team was rewarded Rs 10,000 by DCP (traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal for performing such a commendable job.