Indore: Traffic Diversions In Place Today For Yogi Adityanath Visit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Ahilya Utsav programme on September 13 in which Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest, traffic management police have made elaborate arrangements for the commuters

The traffic will remain diverted on various routes for easy passage and the convenience of the people. On Wednesday, the senior traffic management police officer took stock of the situation and gave the necessary directives to the subordinates.

According to the police, vehicular movement would be restricted on Airport, Airport gate, the road in front of Aerodrome police station to Kalani Nagar, Wireless T Kila Maidan, Marimata, Bhagirathpura T, Shivalay Marg, Kishanpura Chhattri, Rajwada fruit market and Rajwada and Mrignayani squares.

Keeping in mind the programme at Rajwada, the Rajwada area will remain a no-vehicle zone from 12:00 noon till the end of the programme. There will be parking facilities in Krishnapura Chhatri new parking for the people coming for the said programme.

The following routes would also be restricted routes:

Nath Mandir to RNT Marg, Shrimaya Hotel, Dawa Bazaar, MY Hospital, White Church Square, Home Guard Square, Medical Hostel T and Shivaji Vatika.

Shivaji Vatika, Medical Hostel T, Home Guard Square, White Church, MY Hospital, Madhumilan, U Turn from Regal, Rabindra Natya Griha.

Ravindra Natyagrah Shrimaya Hotel, Regal Square, High Court Square, Lantern Square, SGSITS Square, Rajkumar Bridge, DRP Dargah Square, Opposite DRP, Shiv Mandir Tiraha, Bhagirath Pura T, Marimata Square, Kila Maidan, Tata Steel Square, Wireless Square, Kalani Nagar, Opposite BSF, 60 Feet Road Tiraha Airport Gate and Airport.

To avoid traffic inconvenience, avoid using the routes shown above and use the diverted routes. Visitors coming to the program should park their vehicles in the designated parking spaces only. Please cooperate in transportation arrangements.

Parking for the Shivaji Vatika programme will be in Nehru Stadium grounds.

Parking place designated for the general public for Ahilya Utsav programme:- Pritam Lal Dua Sabhagarh, Hindi Sahitya Samiti Manas Bhawan, DAVV University, Central Mall.