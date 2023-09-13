Indore: Free Surgery Camp For Disabled Children

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Swarnim foundation is organising a free surgery camp for disabled children to give them hope. Project promoter Virendra Kumar Jain told that this camp will run till November 30.

To register for surgery a photo and video of the disabled child must be submitted after which the surgeon examines whether the child can be operated upon and on conformation, the child is called to the camp. An assistance of Rs 1,000 is being provided to the patient for his transportation.

‘Swarnim Foundation is trying to take a step in improving the life of children, who have the right to get a new hope and new possibilities’ said the chief guest, social workers Kapil Jain and Pooja Jain.

Jain said that through this surgery camp, we are not only improving the health of the disabled children but are also strengthening their mental health.

President Vivek Sharda Jain said that along with free surgery, arrangements for food and accommodation for parents have also been made in the hospital. The surgeries are done by bone and joint transplant specialist Dr Pramod Neema and team.