 Indore: Free Surgery Camp For Disabled Children
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Free Surgery Camp For Disabled Children

Indore: Free Surgery Camp For Disabled Children

To register for surgery a photo and video of the disabled child must be submitted after which the surgeon examines whether the child can be operated upon and on conformation, the child is called to the camp.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 01:32 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Swarnim foundation is organising a free surgery camp for disabled children to give them hope. Project promoter Virendra Kumar Jain told that this camp will run till November 30.

To register for surgery a photo and video of the disabled child must be submitted after which the surgeon examines whether the child can be operated upon and on conformation, the child is called to the camp. An assistance of Rs 1,000 is being provided to the patient for his transportation.

‘Swarnim Foundation is trying to take a step in improving the life of children, who have the right to get a new hope and new possibilities’ said the chief guest, social workers Kapil Jain and Pooja Jain.

Jain said that through this surgery camp, we are not only improving the health of the disabled children but are also strengthening their mental health.

President Vivek Sharda Jain said that along with free surgery, arrangements for food and accommodation for parents have also been made in the hospital. The surgeries are done by bone and joint transplant specialist Dr Pramod Neema and team.

Read Also
Indore: DRI Seizes 3 Kg Gold Worth ₹1.81 Cr; 2 Held
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NRIs Want Air Connectivity Between UK And MP

NRIs Want Air Connectivity Between UK And MP

228th Death Anniversary Of Devi Ahilyabai Today: UP CM Yogi To Take Part In Many Events

228th Death Anniversary Of Devi Ahilyabai Today: UP CM Yogi To Take Part In Many Events

Indore: Crime Branch Issues Advisory For Cab, Autorickshaw Drivers

Indore: Crime Branch Issues Advisory For Cab, Autorickshaw Drivers

Indore: Company Owner Booked For Molesting Employee

Indore: Company Owner Booked For Molesting Employee

Indore: Youth Arrested For Raping Female Colleague In Hotel

Indore: Youth Arrested For Raping Female Colleague In Hotel