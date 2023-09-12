Indore: DRI Seizes 3 Kg Gold Worth ₹1.81 Cr; 2 Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) foiled an attempt to smuggle gold on Friday night when they intercepted a vehicle coming from Pune, Maharashtra to the city and seized 3 kg gold worth Rs 1.81 cr. Two persons have been arrested.

DRI zonal unit Indore sleuths intercepted a vehicle (MH04FA4166) at Sonvay village toll plaza, Indore district. After a thorough checking, the DRI officials found three gold bars of foreign origin hidden in a specially created cavity in the vehicle. The three gold bars weighed 3 kg and are worth an estimated Rs 1,81,61,979.

Those arrested are Navnath Chouhan (40) son of Hanmant Chouhan, a resident of Sangli Maharashtra and Balasaheb Mahadik (19) son of Bhausaheb, a resident of Sangli Maharashtra and they were charged under section 135 of Customs Act 1962 and 120 (B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Saturday. They were produced in the district court of Special Magistrate Economic Offences, Sharad Joshi, on Sunday and were sent on judicial remand (JR) till September 23.

The DRI investigations revealed that the accused had been supplied the gold by one Suresh Gidde, who is absconding. He has been involved in similar cases of gold smuggling in the past.

Chouhan and Mahadik confessed during questioning that they had smuggled foreign gold from Pune to Madhya Pradesh on several occasions in the past.

Court grants JR on these grounds

-Foreign gold has been smuggled from one state to another, which is a serious crime.

-It is necessary to keep the accused in judicial custody for proper investigations.

-If the accused are not kept in judicial custody, there is every possibility of their absconding and influencing the evidence.

