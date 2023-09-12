IIM Indore, Accenture Join Hands To Drive Research, Innovation

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore and Accenture Solutions Pvt Limited (Accenture) have joined hands with an objective to take a step towards advancing research and promoting innovation.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Accenture Solutions Pvt Limited whole time director Emma Jindal signed the MoU, which aims to herald a transformative partnership poised to redefine the realms of research and academia.

“The collaboration stands as a testament to the shared commitment to fostering knowledge exchange, igniting innovative ideas, and facilitating interdisciplinary interactions in areas of mutual interest,” a press release issued by IIM Indore said.

Rai said, “It’s a delight to embark on this journey of research and innovation with Accenture. We at IIM Indore are dedicated to promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and cross-disciplinary interactions. Through collaborative research engagements and ideation sessions, we aim to address real-world business challenges and contribute to an ecosystem of innovation.”

He added, “IIM Indore will bring its academic prowess and research excellence to this partnership through the exchange of faculties for research and joint ideation. We would also explore opportunities for joint lectures, ideation sessions, and collaborative research initiatives. The primary goal is to evaluate and address real-world business challenges while fostering a culture of innovation.”

“IIM Indore is committed to open dialogues and collaborative discussions with Accenture. These interactions will leverage the institution's industry insights, expertise, and knowledge, driving research innovation and contributing to a deeper understanding of critical subjects,” he went on to add.

Jindal said, “We look forward to sharing our insights and expertise, and exploring joint programmes that bridge the gap between theory and practice.”

“We will focus on capitalising on industry insights, expertise, and global knowledge through discussions with IIM Indore. The company will also suggest ideas for joint research programmes in fields of common interest, fostering collaborative research initiatives,” she added.

Valid for two years, this partnership promises an array of benefits.

Cross-disciplinary knowledge sharing enhances the academic experience for students and professionals, promoting diverse perspectives.

“Furthermore, this collaboration creates a dynamic innovation ecosystem, thus advancing knowledge in mutually interested fields. These advantages pave the way for groundbreaking solutions and enriched academic experiences in India and beyond,” the press release reads.

