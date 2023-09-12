Indore: 'INDIA Bloc Members Want To Destroy Sanatan Dharma,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant | The Goan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Coming down heavily on leaders from opposition INDIA alliance, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant here on Monday alleged that the alliance want to eradicate the Sanatan religion which withstood similar attempts made in the past by Mughal rulers, the British and the Portuguese.

Mughal rulers like Babar, the British and the Portuguese, who came to Goa with the agenda of forced conversion, had tried in vain to erase the Sanatan Hindu religion. Now, the partners of the INDIA alliance are attempting the same, Sawant told reporters.

The BJP leader's remarks came amid a political row after DMK leaders, including Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and former Union minister A Raja, called for eradication of Sanatan Dharma as they think that it promotes division and discrimination among people.

The Goa CM also said it would be appropriate if people belonging to the Sanatan Hindu religion drive away partners of the INDIA alliance.

Claiming that leaders of the INDIA bloc are constantly using abusive language about Sanatan Dharma, Sawant said that it would be appropriate if people drive away these parties.

He said though the name of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has been changed to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), their policies and work remain the same and people are aware of the true nature of these parties.

Sawant also took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray who has claimed that a large number of people from across the country are expected to gather for the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya but a Godhra-like incident may occur during their return journey.

ĹI don't know why Thackeray has any apprehension regarding the inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple. You (the media) should question him about this, Sawant added.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying India has organised the most successful G20 summit and ensured consensus from various nations on the joint declaration. The success of the G20 summit is a matter of pride for India, he added.

Sawant rubbishes claims of Christians migrating from Goa

People belonging to the Christian community are not migrating from Goa because there is no need for them to do so. A section of people is moving to countries in Europe and other continents for employment, he added.

Replying to a query, Sawant said he was proud that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been followed in the coastal state since its liberation from the Portuguese in 1961. Goa is definitely a role model for other states in terms of UCC. It is necessary for other states also to implement the UCC, he added.

MP first to make women financially self-reliant: Goa CM

Sawant said that MP is the first state to make women financially self-reliant and later the work began in other states. I think the work of making a woman financially self-reliant started first in MP and later other states followed suit. Today, I think that 50 pc reservation for women is not there in any state, he said.

For women empowerment, Sawant said, Madhya Pradesh first started Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, followed by KanyadaanYojana, and Ladli BehnaYojana. Noting that MP is an agricultural state, the Goa CM said the budget for farmers which used to be Rs 600 crore during the time of Congress, has been increased almost four times now. MP government is at the forefront in tap water scheme in the country, he added.

