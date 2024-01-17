Indore: Traffic Diversions In Place For CM’s Roadshow

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will visit the city on Wednesday and participate in a roadshow from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada and lay the foundation stone of the elevated corridor between LIG Square and Navlakha Square. As per the official programme, Yadav will reach the city Airport at 4 pm and arrive at Bada Ganpati Temple at 4:15 pm and worship there. Thereafter, the Chief Minister will participate in the roadshow starting from Bada Ganpati at 4:20 pm. He will reach Rajwada at 5:50 pm and participate in a programme and thereafter lay the foundation stone of the elevated corridor. The Chief Minister will reach Vishram Bagh at 6:30 pm and inaugurate the model of Shri Ram Temple made from scrap material and leave for Bhopal by air at 7 pm.

The city traffic police have made arrangements for convenience of commuters in view of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s visit to the city on Wednesday. The CM will do a roadshow from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada. He will reach the venue from the airport. The roads from Airport to Rajwada have been restricted and commuters should avoid coming to Rajwada via the route from the airport.

Diverted routes:

* Vehicles going to the airport from Khandwa Road, Bhanwarkuan will be diverted to Chandan Nagar, Navadapanth and Dilip Nagar.

* Vehicles going towards the airport from Ujjain Road and Vijay Nagar will be diverted to Super Corridor Road.

* Vehicles can go to the airport via Tata Steel to Bada Bangarda and Super Corridor.

* Buses going to Sarvate Bus Stand from Ujjain will be diverted to Banganga Bridge Crossing, Lakshmibai Railway Station and SGSITS via MR 04.

* Buses going to Ujjain can go from SGSITS, Ballabh Nagar via MR 04 and Banganga Bridge.

Restricted routes for city buses

* Route from Gandhi Chowk to Rajwada

* Route from Patel statue to Rajwada

* Route from airport to Kalani Nagar, Bada Ganpati and Rajmohalla

* Route from Bada Ganpati to Municipal Corporation and Gandhi Chowk

* Route from Collectorate Office to Rajwada

There will be parking for buses and cars carrying people for the roadshow at Dalal Bagh, Malhar Ashram, Vaishnav School Rajmohalla, Chimanbagh Maidan, Lal Bagh Palace Parking and Dussehra Maidan Parking

Parking routes

* Buses and cars coming from Dhar Road and Rau via Chandan Nagar will park at Vaishnav School, Rajmohalla and people will be able to go to the programme via Antim Square and Malganj, Loharpatti

* Buses coming from Mhow, Rau, Pithampur, Khandwa will go from Mahu Naka to Collectorate Moti Tabela and drop people at Harsiddhi and park vehicles at Dussehra Maidan and Lalbagh Palace Maidan. People will be able to go to the programme via Machhi Bazaar and Yashwant Square.

* Buses and cars coming from Gandhi Nagar, Hatod, Depalpur will go from Super Corridor Square, Bangarda Square, TCS Square, Lakshmi Bai Mandi and will park in Dalal Bagh Maidan. People will be able to go to the programme from Dalal Bagh via Mahavir Bagh, Piliyakhaal Bridge and Bada Ganpati

* Buses and cars coming from Ujjain Road will go from Lavkush Square, TCS Square, Bangarda Square and park at Dalal Bagh and passengers will be able to go to the programme via Mahavir Bagh, Piliyakhaal Bridge and Bada Ganpati

* Buses coming from Khandwa Road will go from IT Park, Choithram Square, Manikbagh Collectorate, Moti Tabela and drop people at Harsiddhi and will park at Dussehra Maidan and Lalbagh Palace Maidan. People will be able to go to the programme via Machhi Bazaar and Yashwant Square

* Buses coming from Banganga will go through Marimata Square and park in the ground in front of Sadar Bazar police station. People will be able to go to the programme via Imli Bazar Square

* Cars coming from the city will go from DRP Line Square, Shivalay Marg, Bhagirathpura Tri-section, Polo ground and park at Malhar Ashram and people will be able to go to the programme via Rambagh Square and Imli Bazaar Square

* Cars coming from Banganga will go from Marimata Square, Polo Ground Square and will park Malhar Ashram and people will be able to go to the programme from Rambagh Square and Imli Bazaar Square.

* Buses coming from Lasudia, Bapat Square, Pardeshi Pura, Nanda Nagar, LIG will go from Pardeshi Pura Square to Bhandari Bridge or from Rajkumar Bridge to DRP line and park at Chimanbagh ground. People will be able to go to the programme from Municipal Corporation Square, Rambagh Square and Imli Bazar Square

Emergency vehicles such as fire brigade, ambulance, police and vehicles related to municipal corporation work will be allowed to move. The officials have advised commuters to avoid these routes on Monday and use alternative routes.