Indore: Traffic Diversion For India Vs Afghanistan T20I Match | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic Management Police has made traffic diversions arrangements for the convenience of the commuters and smooth flow of traffic in view of the India Vs Afghanistan T20I cricket match on Sunday. Traffic on the roads near Holkar Cricket Stadium will be either diverted or restricted on that day.

Restricted routes: The road from Lateran Square towards Janjeerwala Square will be closed for all vehicles except pass holder vehicles and emergency vehicles from 2 pm till the end of the match.

Vehicles coming and going from Lantern Square towards Janjeerwala Square will be allowed to move on one side of the road from 8 pm until one hour before the match ends. Entry of loading vehicles will be completely prohibited on MG Road Circle and Race Course Road, Bhandari Bridge, and Rajkumar Bridge. Diverted routes: Traffic will be diverted on the following routes between 2 pm to 8 pm and one hour before the match ends.

Except for city buses and pass holder vehicles, all other vehicles will be diverted from Regal Square towards Madhumilan Square. Only in special cases for senior citizens and disabled persons, other public transport and autos will be allowed to enter. Vehicles going from Gita Bhawan Square to Ghantaghar will be diverted to Madhumilan Square via Dhakkanwala Kuan. Vehicles going from Regal Square towards MG Road, High Court, and Palasia will be diverted to Madhumilan.

Only city buses and emergency vehicles can use this route. Vehicles coming from Vijay Nagar and going to Marimata from Industry House via Rajkumar Bridge will be diverted to Marimata from LIG Square via Patnipura Square. Vehicles going to Palasia from Regal can go to White Church then onwards via AB road. Vehicles going from Malwa Mill to Janjeerwala Square towards Ghantaghar and Industry House Square can use AB Road from LIG Square via Patnipura. Vehicles going from Shelby Hospital via Janjeerwala Square to Lantern Square can use New Palasia road from Bafna Bungalow. The above arrangements will remain effective from 2 pm until the match ends on Sunday For the convenience of spectators, city buses will drop passengers near Ghantaghar and High Court Square, from where spectators can walk towards the stadium.

Entry route for licensed vehicles: Entry of any vehicle except pass holder vehicles will be restricted towards the stadium. Vehicles with parking passes will enter Vivekananda School and Basketball Complex from the Ghantaghar side. Vehicles with parking passes will enter inside or outside the stadium's AbhayPrashal ITC from Lantern Square and Yeshwant Club Road. Parking arrangements for vehicles without passes have been made in Bal Vinay Mandir School, SGSITS and Pancham Ki Phel.

Parking Lots:

Yeshwant Club Parking (only for pass holders)

Abhay Prashal and ITC Parking (only for pass holders)

Basketball Complex Parking (only for pass holders)

Vivekananda School Parking (only for pass holders)

IDA Premises Parking (only for pass holders)

Bal Vinay Mandir School Parking

SGSITS campus parking

Parking at Pancham Ki Phel

The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid routes near the stadium on Sunday and to use alternative routes.