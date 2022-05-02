Indore: Traditional procession of Lord Parshuram to take out on Tuesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On Lord Parshuram Jayanti, Sarva Brahmin Yuva Parishad will take out a traditional grand procession from Bada Ganapati on May 3 at 6 pm under the aegis of Sarva Brahmin Samaj in Indore.

Yuva Parishad founder Pt. Vikas Awasthi and Shobhayatra coordinator Pt. Sanjay Mishra informed here on Monday that on the birth anniversary of Lord Parashuram, this traditional procession has been organised for the last 21 years with the aim of strengthening Brahmin culture, self-respect and organisation.

They further said that they celebrate this day as Brahmin Ekta and Swabhiman Diwas. In Indore, the route of travel was from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada for the last few years, but this year due to the smart city project, it was blocked on the said route. Therefore, after taking advice from the seniors of the society, it has been decided to take the procession from Bada Ganpati to Parashuram statue at Marimata square.

Here the worship of the idol of Lord Parshuram will be performed and the yatra will conclude with Maha Aarti.

Women will also lead the Yatra, in which more than 1000 women dressed up in the same costume participate in the yatra. On the other hand, the girls of the society will also walk in the yatra by tying a safa and carrying an axe. The yatra will also include horse buggies, bands, bhajan troupes.

The grand chariot of Lord Parashurama will be the centre of attraction. All the preparations for the event are in the final stages along with the decoration of the travel route. A large number of people belonging to various Brahmin sub-classes will also participate in the event.

Pt. Abhishek Pandey of Yuva Parishad, Lokesh Joshi and Ankit Trivedi said that in the past, the procession was conducted by the youth council with the cooperation of only a few prominent social workers. From the year 2010, a procession was taken out from 1000 families of the Sarva Brahmin community with the help of two hundred rupees each.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 02:35 PM IST