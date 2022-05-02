Indore: 1,000 requests for installation of WRH system in past five days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has received a total of 956 applications for instalment of the rainwater harvesting system on its offline Indore 311 app in the past five days. Besides, 47 requests have been received through phone calls at its control centre.

As part of its groundwater conservation, IMC has set a target of installing at least 1 lakh RWH systems on the terraces of buildings in the city in the next two months. The corporation has empanelled as many as 168 contractors and asked the city to apply for installation of the rainwater harvesting system on the Indore 311 app. The contractors have been directed to install the app within seven days after receiving applications from citizens.

Engineers and officers were given training in how to use the RWH system at big marriage gardens, schools, hospitals, hotels, malls, townships and so forth. Every zonal officer has been given a weekly target of installing at least 500 rainwater harvesting systems in big residential and commercial buildings in his respective area.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 01:48 AM IST