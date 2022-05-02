Bhopal: CM calls upon people to plant Sal at banks of Narmada

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that to ensure Narmada continues to flow incessantly, it is necessary that more and more trees be planted in both the banks of Narmada and its catchment areas. Along with this, the farmers of Narmada banks should plant fruit bearing trees in their fields.

CM said that to prevent contamination of the holy water of Narmada, sewage and dirt have to be stopped from entering Narmada.

CM said that wherever there are eucalyptus trees in the catchment areas of ??Narmada, we have to remove them. Eucalyptus absorbs water and makes the earth barren.

CM said that more and more Sal trees would be planted, as they release water from their roots, which joins the Narmada in the form of small streams and makes the river incessant. He said that the government alone cannot protect and promote Narmada; for this the society too will have to put in sincere efforts.

The CM was addressing a programme of Narmada Seva Mission at Narmada Anwlighat in Sehore district at the conclusion of Narmada Parikrama Yatra under the leadership of Mahamandaleshwar Shri Shri 1008 Shri Ishwaranand Uttam Swami Maharaj. In the Narmada Parikrama, 182 passengers completed a journey of 3445 km in 165 days. The Parikrama was organised by Shri Tapan Bhowmik.

The CM said that a campaign to plant trees would be launched on the upcoming Hariyali Amavasya. With this campaign, more and more trees will be planted for about a month by connecting the entire society. He said that the Jan Abhiyan Parishad would fix the place where the trees will be planted and the species of trees to be planted.

