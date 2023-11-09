Indore: Traders Offer Discounts To People Who Vote

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To motivate the voters in the ensuing State Assembly elections scheduled on November 17, different trader associations have offered discounts to people who exercise their franchise.

Collector Ilayrajaja T has also appealed to the traders to vote in large numbers and help make the city no.1 in voting too. He made this appeal during a a dialogue programme organised today at Pritamlal Dua Auditorium for active participation of business and professional organisations of the city. He also administered an oath to people present there that they would exercise their franchise.

On this occasion, Ishaq Chaudhary from Ahilya Chamber of Commerce, Ajit Singh Narang of Malwa Chamber of Commerce and social activist Anil Bhandari were especially present. The collector urged everyone to not only vote themselves but also to motivate their relatives, employees, neighbours etc. to vote. On this occasion, Indore Petrol Dealers Association promised to give a maximum discount of 35% on the purchase of lubricating oil to the voting customers for the next 3 days from the date of voting.

Similarly, the Hotel and Restaurant Association informed that 10% discount will be given in restaurants to the customers who vote. The official of the Milk Vendors Association said that their members will go door-to-door to motivate the voters.