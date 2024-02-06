Indore: Trader Booked For Colouring Sub-standard Fennel Seeds | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking stringent action on a trader who was putting people’s life at stake by colouring sub-standard fennel seeds and faking it as premium one, police have booked the trader under various sections of the IPC on the complaint of district administration, on Monday.

The accused trader Kamal Jain alias Kamal Bafna, proprietor of Arihant Traders, Navdapanth, was caught colouring sub-standard fennel seeds and risking people’s life during the raid of food safety officers on January 27.

According to food safety officers, unsafe fennel seeds were found to be sold, stored and distributed for human consumption.

‘Samples of colour, fennel seeds and other ingredients were collected for testing under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and were sent to State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhopal.

We have also seized 73 kg colour worth Rs 5,840 and fennel seeds worth Rs 599, 600,’ food safety officers said.

The sample reports were found adulterated, sub-standard and unsafe.

On the direction of the ADM, food safety officers lodged a complaint over which an FIR has been lodged against them in Chandan Nagar police station under sections 272, 273 and 336 of the Indian penal code (IPC).