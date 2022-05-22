Indore: Tougher CBSE board exams soon, 10% more competency questions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Examination’s (CBSE’s) Class 12 and Class 10 board examinations will get tougher from this academic session as students will be required to answer questions assessing applications of concepts. Schools in Indore are discussing and contemplating practical learning strategies to prepare students for the examinations.

The board examinations in the 2022-’23 academic session will have more competency-based questions (CBQs) or questions that assess application of concepts in real-life/ unfamiliar situations.

The CBSE has developed the modifications in examination and assessment practices for the year 2022-’23 to align assessment to competency-based education (CBE).

Class 9 & 10: 40% CBQs, fewer objective questions

CBQs will be a minimum of 40 per cent. This is an increase of 10 per cent. These can be in the form of multiple choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions (CBQs), and source-based integrated questions (SBIQs)or any other types.

Objective type questions will be 20 per cent.

About 40% short answer/long answer questions.

Class 11 & 12: 30% CBQs, 50% short and long answer questions

CBQs will be a minimum of 30 per cent. This is a rise of 10 per cent. These can be in the form of MCQs, CBQs, and SBIQs or any other type.

Objective type questions will be 20 per cent. This has been reduced by 10 per cent.

About 50 per cent short answer/long answer questions.

‘CBSE working to implement CBE in steps’

‘The CBSE has taken multiple steps towards the implementation of CBE in schools. These range from aligning assessment to CBE, development of exemplar resources for teachers and students on CBE pedagogy and assessment and continued teacher capacity building. The general requirement of CBE is necessary to ensure that students are acquiring the knowledge and skills that are deemed to be essential to success in school, higher education, career and adult life’

— Jaydeb Kar, CBSE counsellor

‘Traditional teaching to experiential learning’

‘CBE allows students to advance based on their ability to master a skill or competency at their own pace regardless of environment. Some basic plans that we’ve worked on for CBE include working on training assessment and needs. We need teachers to be well-equipped to implement the new education technique. This isn’t possible without teachers changing their approach. Instead of telling a child about formulae, we have to give them a problem and seek their solutions, coming to learning the formulae. It’s much like reverse learning than traditional teaching now’

— Reena Khurana, principal, Golden International School

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 08:42 PM IST