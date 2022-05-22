Indore: POWERGRID posts PAT of Rs 16,824 crore, total income of Rs 42,698 crore for FY22

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a ‘Maharatna’ company under the ministry of power, Government of India, on Saturday, announced a PAT of Rs 4,156 crores for Q4FY22 on a consolidated basis, which is an 18% increase over Q4FY21. The total income for Q4FY22 was Rs 11,068 crore compared to Rs 10,816 crore in Q4 of the previous year.

The company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 9,060 crore and capitalised assets worth Rs 20,695 crore (excluding FERV) on a consolidated basis during the financial year. The company’s gross fixed assets on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 262,726 crore as of March 2022 as against Rs 241,498 crore as of March 2021.

The company acquired three TBCB subsidiaries viz. POWERGRID Aligarh Sikar Transmission Limited, POWERGRID Bhadla Transmission Limited, POWERGRID Sikar Transmission Limited. The company also published its Sustainability Report for the year 2019-2021.

