Indore: ​Ranjeet Hanuman temple gets over Rs 36 lakh donation, 1 kg of silver

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In the last four months, devotees have donated over Rs 36 lakhs to Ranjeet Hanuman temple.

According to the temple management, the donations in the temple’s donation boxes have also been made in gold granules and over 1 kilogram of silver,

As many as 13 donation boxes were opened on the temple premises after a gap of four months in presence of officials from Indore Municipal Corporation, banks and the temple committee.

Over a dozen letters addressed to Lord Hanuman seeking blessings, good health and prosperity were also found in the boxes.

“Around Rs 36 lakh was received from devotees as donations. It would be deposited in the temple’s bank account after sorting by bank staff,” the chief priest at the temple, Pt Dipesh Vyas said.

He also said that various letters were also found in the boxes including one in which the devotee prayed for the transfer of her husband from Pune to Indore while one had prayed to the Lord to help in finding a good match.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:47 AM IST