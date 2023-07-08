Indore: Tomatoes Slip Out Of Mac’s Burgers -Prices Touch Rs 180 Per Kg | FP Photo

Jivika Gulati

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the way to their preferred fast food restaurants, tomato lovers are going to miss their tangy taste because food chains like McDonald's and Burger King won't be putting tomatoes on any of their bun-based menu items.

The reason for this choice is the tomato's skyrocketing cost in retail marketplaces, where the vegetable's price has reached over Rs 180/kg in many locations.

Previously sold for a reasonable Rs 30 a kilogram, even poor quality tomatoes now go for a startling Rs 100. With the onset of the monsoon season, it’s always a tough time for consumers as they struggle with price hikes.

Prices of essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables have shot up in the days following the onset of monsoon, causing a considerable negative effect on Indian families’ budgets. Households are finding it difficult to adjust to the abrupt price hike.

Simple Verma, a housewife who lives in Aerodrome Road, told Free Press, "Regardless of high or low prices, we must nourish ourselves with food. If the prices soar, we simply use less tomato to adjust."

Anju Solanki, a housewife who lives in Tilak Nagar, on the other hand, said that despite the price hikes, they haven't curtailed their consumption. While not pleased with the rising prices, their determination to meet their nutritional needs remains steadfast.

Apart from tomato, ginger has been among the worst hit, with a startling spike from Rs 150 to 240 per kilogram. Similarly, the price of onion has increased significantly from Rs 8 to 18 per kilogram during the monsoon season.

The most significant price increases, according to sellers, have been seen in ginger and tomatoes. While sales inside the Choithram Mandi remain mostly consistent, outside merchants see decreased client traffic and lower sales.