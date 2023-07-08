Indore: Man Gets 10 Yrs Jail For Trying To Kill Mum-In-Law

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A son-in-law who attempted to murder his mother-in-law with an axe was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a local court here on Friday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused. The incident took place on March 25, 2018. Manubai, a resident of Ashakhedi, was working at her home. Her son-in-law accused Babulal Beldar came there and started demanding food from her.

When Manubai asked the accused for money he got angry and attacked Manubai with an ax and seriously injured her. When other people of the house present on the spot reached there, the accused ran away with the axe.

The police arrested the accused Babulal after registering a case under section 307, 294 and 506 of IPC. District Public Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that additional sessions judge Avinash Sharma passed the judgment. Reema More appeared for the prosecution.