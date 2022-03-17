Indore: Three-year-old girl died after falling from height

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl died after falling from the balcony of her house in the Banganga area, the police said on Thursday. While she was playing with her elder sister, a toy fell off the balcony and she, too, fell trying to retrieve it. The police are taking down the statements of her family to know the exact circumstances under which the girl had fallen.

According to the Banganga police, the deceased was identified as Dolly, 2, daughter of Jeevan, a resident of Kushwah Nagar in the city.

The girl was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved. The police said her mother was busy with her work while her father was at his job at the time of the incident. The police have handed over the body to the family after an autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

5-year-old boy drowns in underground tank

A 5-year-old child drowned in an underground water tank at his home in Banganga on Wednesday. Cops said the deceased has been identified as Shivam, 5, a resident of Bhawani Nagar. He was playing outside his house when he fell into the water tank and drowned. After his family spotted him in the tank, he was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. The police are investigating the case.

