Bhopal: Mirchi Baba walks towards Assembly, sits on dharna as police stops him

Bhopal: Swami Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba tried to march towards the state Assembly to raise the issue of cow protection on Wednesday but was stopped by the police, said the officials.

As the police got information that Mirchi Baba had started marching towards the assembly, it stopped Baba near his residence at JK Road. Baba sat on dharna on the road itself as the police did not allow him to go further.

Mirchi Baba was adamant and asked the police officials that he only wanted to convey his feelings on cow protection to the ministers of the state government. He sat on dharna when he refused to go further. Police allowed him to go back home after some time.

Mirchi Baba had earlier also tried to walk to CM House to meet him and apprise him of atrocities on cows across the state.

DEVENDRA.DUBE

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:08 PM IST