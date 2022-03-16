Bhopal: State assembly adjourned sine die after passage of state budget with voice vote

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State assembly was adjourned sine die after passage of the state budget with voice vote.

The House didn't discuss the grant-in-aid department wise as parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra said there was shortage of time in discussing grant-in-aid of every department.

He said the leader Opposition Kamal Nath and chief whip Govind Singh were already in favour of this.

However, several Congress MLAs entered the well of the house and raised slogans against the treasury benches saying it was murder of democracy not running the House till the time it was decided.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 01:26 PM IST