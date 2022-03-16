Bhopal: Army personnel felicitated in Southern Command Investiture Ceremony held at Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Southern Command Investiture Ceremony was conducted at 3 EME Centre in Bhopal.

The event was organized under the aegis of Sudarshan Chakra Corps from March 14 to March 16.

Lieutenant General JS Nain, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command presented gallantry and distinguished awards to 55 Army persons and 20 units of Southern Command for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

The event also witnessed an impressive march past by contingents from Mahar Regimental Centre, 3 EME Centre and NCC.

One of the major attractions of the event was an equipment display to showcase a wide array of new generation combat equipment of the Indian Army.

While addressing the ceremony, the Army Commander congratulated the awardees and recipients of unit appreciation and exhorted all ranks to emulate the exceptional courage and performances of the awardees to make the nation proud of its Army.

The Army Commander during his address mentioned that “Honouring such acts of selfless service & valour is a recognition of incomparable courage, bravery, dedication towards ones calling which is unexplainable in words but motivates the rank and file in the Army, it rejuvenates inspiration in men in uniform and bestow upon us all an occasion to be proud of as a Nation. The spirit of upholding the honour and dignity of our great Nation in the best traditions of the Indian Army is kept alive by such acts of courage and dedication towards duty”.

He also highlighted the importance of inter services consolidation and bonhomie with civil agencies in the 11 States and four Union Territories within Southern Command’s area of responsibility.

During his interaction with attendees after the ceremony, he applauded the efforts of all Ranks despite the challenges of COVID-19 in ensuring immaculate operational preparedness.

