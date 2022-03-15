Bhopal: Southern Army commander calls on Governor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant General JS Nain, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief,†(GOC-in-C)southern command is on a three-day visit here to preside over southern command investiture ceremony 2022 underway at 3 EME Centre, as per the official release.††

During his visit, the army commander will also review the operational preparedness of headquarters, Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Paschim Madhya Pradesh sub area.

On arrival, Lieutenant General Nain made a courtesy call to Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhavan. The Army commander informed about the efforts of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps in helping the local administration to provide relief to the civil population during devastating floods in many districts of Madhya Pradesh last year.

Later on, the Army commander also reviewed the operational readiness of the formations and headquarters located at Bhopal. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, AVSM, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps briefed the commander on contemporary operational and administrative initiatives including measures undertaken to improve the quality of life of all ranks in the Corps.

