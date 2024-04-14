Indore: Three Students Commit Suicide In Separate Incidents

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Three students committed on Friday and Saturday in the city. In the first incident, a 22-year-old woman nursing student committed suicide by hanging at her place in Bhanwarkuan police station on Saturday. The exact reason behind her extreme decision could not be established yet. However, it is believed that she took the extreme step after her male friend stopped talking with her.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anju Bhamar, a resident of Khargone and staying at rent in Satyam Colony. She was a student of second year nursing college in Kshipra area. Her roommate had gone to visit her brother’s place in Musakhedi. When she returned, the door was locked, she informed the landlord and when they entered the room, they found Anju hanging from the ceiling around 11 am.

DCP zone-4 Rishikesh Meena informed Free Press that primary investigation revealed that she had committed suicide after her male friend stopped talking to her. The chats received from her mobile phone revealed that she also informed one of his friends that she was mentally distressed after the incident. Further investigation is underway to know the exact cause behind her extreme step.

12 and 16-yrs-old students kill self in separate incidents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at their places in Rau police station area in separate incidents. The reason behind the extreme decision in both the cases is yet not known. In the first incident, a girl consumed some poisonous substance on Friday and she was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Muskan daughter of Prem Singh Lavanshi, a resident of Rajgarh and was staying at rent in Mandle Colony. She was studying in school. Her parents worked in a factory and had gone for their work. When they returned, the girl began to vomit and they took her to the hospital where she died during treatment. In the second incident, a boy consumed some poisonous substance on Thursday and was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gaurav Dilip Chaudhary, a resident of Rangwasa. He was studying in school and his father is a farmer. He consumed some poisonous substance after which he began to vomit and was taken to the hospital. The police began an investigation into both the cases to know the reason behind the extreme decisions and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.