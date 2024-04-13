Indore: Member Of Interstate Gang Arrested For Stealing Cash, Valuables From 2 Flats |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a member of an interstate gang for committing thefts, police said on Friday. The accused allegedly confessed to committing thefts at two flats in a township in the Lasudia area with his accomplices last month. They had come to the city in a car.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that information was received that the accused named Navin Kashyap, a resident of Lucknow is a member of an interstate gang indulging in thefts and was seen in the city. The crime branch gathered information about the accused and managed to arrest him from the Lasudia area.

Read Also Lok Sabha Election: Filing Of Nomination Papers In Indore To Begin On Thursday

The accused first tried to mislead the police but later confessed to his crime. He allegedly informed the police that he had come to the city in a car with other members of the gang. The gang members belong to Haryana and he had met them when he was in jail in Lucknow in connection with a case. After that he befriended them.

When they were released from jail, the accused planned to commit theft in the city. He along with the other group members reached the city by car and entered the Simran Shine Building in a township and committed theft at two flats in broad daylight last month. One of their accomplices was in a car to keep an eye on the situation at the time of the incident. After committing theft, they fled to UP.

Navin hails from Chhattisgarh and was staying in Lucknow for a few months. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for two days. He is being questioned for his accomplices and the stolen goods.