Lok Sabha Election: Filing Of Nomination Papers In Indore To Begin On Thursday

Election Commission of India | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of filing nomination papers for the city's Lok Sabha seat will start on April 18. The process was explained to the representatives of political parties in a meeting held here on Friday. They were also given detailed information about the rules and instructions of the Election Commission of India regarding the submission of nomination papers.

Deputy district election officer and additional collector Rajendra Raghuvanshi and other concerned officers were present in the meeting. Chief instructor Dr RK Pandey explained the nomination process in detail. Representatives of recognised political parties were given detailed information about the entire process of submitting nomination papers including the prescribed form and affidavit for filing nomination. The representatives of political parties were asked to understand the process of filing nomination papers thoroughly and also give this information to the candidates, so that there is no error in filling the nomination papers.

It was informed that election notification will be issued on April 18. Simultaneously, the process of filing nomination papers will begin. As per the schedule set by the Election Commission of India, nomination papers can be filed till April 25. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on 26th April and nominations can be withdrawn till 29th April. This proceeding will be conducted from 11 am to 3 pm on all these days. Nomination papers can be presented in the Returning Officer's room set up in the Collector's office.

Opening separate account is mandatory

Representatives of recognised political parties were told that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, each candidate will have to open a separate bank account to submit the account of election expenses. It is mandatory to open this bank account one day before filing the nomination. Candidates will be able to transact their election expenses from this bank account. It is mandatory to provide bank account details along with the nomination letter.

5 persons can be present in RO room at time of papers filing

While filing nomination papers with the returning officer (RO), five supporters and proposers including the candidate are allowed to be present in the RO room. Representatives of political parties were asked to take timely permission for convoys, rallies etc. while filing nominations.