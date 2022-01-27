Indore: Three smugglers caught with 19 gm brown sugar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch along with Chandan Nagar police station staff nabbed three drug smugglers and confiscated 19 grams of brown sugar from them.

Police said those arrested are Lakhan, Raees and Sikander.

Police said they received a tipoff that three accused carrying drugs were coming to a place in Green Park colony. Police raided the place and detained the three accused.

Police said that 19 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.90 lakh was confiscated from them.

Police have registered a case against the three accused and are interrogating them to find out their other accomplices involved in drug smuggling.

The accused Lakhan and Raees are drug smugglers and have criminal against them. More than half a dozen criminal records have been registered against the accused Lakhan in Malharganj police station.

