Indore: Retired army men honoured on Republic Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Retired armymen were honoured at Maa Kalkadham temple on Republic Day of India in Indore.

In the Maa Kalkadham temple located in Vijayanagar, the retired army officers were honoured with great pomp and gaiety. Maha Aarti and Mahaprasadi were offered in the temple.

The temple and surroundings were resonating with Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

The army officials were welcomed by garlanding and showering flowers on them.

During this, retired army officers discussed how one can serve the country, become a patriot, how to prepare for joining the army. They also shared experiences of the Siachen war.

The retired army officials were Vinod Suner, Rakesh Suner, Durgesh Avate, Kuldeep Beniwal, Ashish Bhadoria, Harjit Singh, and Shashank Pofli.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:32 AM IST