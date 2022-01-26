Indore: We aim at developing patents, incubation and start-up, quality publication, says IIT Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with great zeal and fervour. The occasion was marked by hoisting of the national tricolor by Professor Neelesh Kumar Jain, Director (Officiating).

In the prevalent pandemic situation, the physical presence of the guests was limited, and the event was webcasted live on the Institute website for the community.

Prof Jain addressed the community and appreciated the efforts of the Institute during the pandemic situation. He said “I congratulate everyone on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. We have done very good work in the last 25 months. Whilst we have done exceedingly well in the fields of research and academics, we have significantly increased our outreach and inclusiveness. We have signed 17 international and national MoUs and have been granted 11 patents. The majority of the students of KV IIT Indore belong to nearby villages and areas which shows our commitment towards inclusiveness. All of this has possible due to hard work, patience and perseverance of the entire community. It should be our endeavour to focus now on our future goals. The Institute should focus on developing patents, incubation & start-up, quality publication.”

The event included recorded cultural programs from the students, children of the staff, tiny tots, KV IIT Indore and staff.

In the last two years, IIT Indore has grown in terms of academics, research and infrastructure. IIT Indore conducted a fortnight course to study classical scientific texts in their original form and converse about them in Sanskrit to enable participants to develop skills and confidence to converse in simple Sanskrit.

Four new courses i.e. M.Tech in Space Engineering & Electric Vehicle Technology and MS (Research) in Space Science and Engineering and Humanities & Social Science were started. M.Tech in Biomedical Engineering is going to commence shortly. IIT Indore also started a unique course with IIM Indore for joint MS degree in Data Science and Management. The Institute has been sanctioned 100 crores by DST to establish Technology Innovation Hub in the vertical of System Simulation, Modeling and Visualisation under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (NMICPS).

Many new facilities have come up in the last two years, which has augmented the rise of the Institute in the global arena. The Institute has completed Phase II and is nearing completion of Phase I with the completion of 8 major buildings and development of 8 major facilities during 2020-2022. The proposal of Phase III has already been submitted to the Ministry for requisite approval.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 03:54 PM IST