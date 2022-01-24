Indore: Final parade rehearsal of platoons ahead of Republic Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Platoons taking part in the Republic Day parade on January 26 did their final rehearsal at the Nehru Stadium on Monday. As the Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be participating in the event, special preparations are being made. The chief minister will hoist the Tricolour on the day.

Collector Manish Singh reviewed the preparations on Monday. He instructed the officers that all the preparations should be done keeping in mind the dignity of the national festival.

The final rehearsal of the ceremony was also held at the stadium. Various platoons rehearsed the parade on the occasion. They presented the parade to the beats of the band. Police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra, additional commissioner of police Manish Kapooria, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional collectors Pawan Jain and Ajay Dev Sharma and other officers were also present.

Along with the parade, various departments will take out panoramic tableaux to highlight the schemes, programmes and achievements of the state government. The parade will be led by ACP (Traffic) Ajit Singh Chouhan. He will be followed by subedar Brijraj Ajnar. The parade will include teams from the RAPTC, 1st Battalion, Fifteenth Corps, District Police Force (Men), District Police Force (Women), PTC Indore, Home Guards, Fire Brigade and Traffic Police. The BSF band will also participate in the parade.

The main programme will start exactly at 9 o’clock in the morning. The chief guest will hoist the National Flag and the National Anthem will be sung. The chief guest will take the salute of the parade. Various platoons will present an engaging march-past. The chief guest will also reward officers, employees and institutions who have done excellent work throughout the year in the district.

