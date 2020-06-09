Indore: Three rickety residential buildings razed

Indore: Ahead of the monsoons, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday demolished three residential buildings found to be dangerous for human lives.

Like every year, the IMC had conducted survey on nearly 125 dilapidated buildings in the city and found 26 of them too fragile to survive the heavy monsoon rains.

Following the directives of municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, the IMC removal gang took up the task of demolishing the rickety buildings in the city from Tuesday.

“On day one of the drive, the removal gang demolished three buildings,” said building officer OP Goyal.

One three-storey building owned by Pawan Surjani in Itwari Bazaar was hammered down instead of flattened with bulldozers so that adjacent structures do not get affected.

Another building owned by Ashok Shah in Murari Mohalla was demolished in Zone No 11.

One more building belonging to Anil Jhevari was knocked down at Krishnapura main road.

Goyal stated that the remaining 23 rickety buildings will be flattened before monsoon sets in.