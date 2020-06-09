Indore: Frontline warrior succumbed to death due to coronavirus

Indore: Another frontline Corona warrior lost his life in Indore on Tuesday morning as Dr Ajay Joshi, HoD of Surgery Department and medical superintendent of Index Medical College, breathed his last while struggling for life in Choithram Hospital.

Dr Joshi was tested positive on May 23 and was admitted in Choithram Hospital on May 24.

“He was admitted to the hospital on May 24 and was shifted to ICU on May 29. Since then, his condition was continuously deteriorating and he succumbed to the disease on Tuesday morning,” Deputy Director (Health Services), Choithram Hospital Dr Amit Bhatt said.

He added that Dr Joshi was having co-morbid conditions including diabetes and hypertension. He was also suffering from chronic kidney disease from a long time due to which he couldn’t recover from COVID-19.

Dr Joshi survived with his wife, a son and a daughter. He did his medical studies in Raipur and was a renowned surgeon in Indore.

Earlier, private practitioner Dr Shatrughna Panjwani and former AYUSH officer Dr Omprakash Chouhan have lost their lives due to the deadly disease.