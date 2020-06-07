Indore: On eve of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit, officials inspect Superspeciality Hospital, 62 conquer COVID, discharged

Indore: A day before Chief Minister’s inspection visit to the ambitious health facility---Superspeciality Hospital---, officials of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and district administration visited the under construction site of the centre for rehearsal on Sunday.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal, collector Manish Singh and other officials checked the facilities and prepared the plan for CM’s entrance and exit in the hospital.

Officials have asked the construction agency to complete the work by June 15 but it would not be completed as a lot of work is pending including the oxygen line, electricity line, medical equipment, furniture etc.

Earlier, the deadline for completing the work was set for May 31 but it was extended to June 15. Now, it would be extended again or the officials will start a temporary facility by arranging furniture and equipment from other hospitals.

Superspeciality Hospital will have 525 beds including 100 ICU beds and 300 high dependency beds. It will also have 125-bed isolation ward.

Expecting the rise in the number of COVID cases, the administration has been planning to convert the hospital as a COVID Hospital.

As many as 62 more patients were discharged from three hospitals in the city on Sunday.

In all 36 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital, 24 patients were discharged from Index Medical College and 2 from MRTB Hospital.

The patients who were discharged from the hospitals include two 1-year-olds and an 82-year-old.

Patients expressed gratitude towards and doctors and staff of hospitals for their care and support.