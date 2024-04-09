 Indore: Three Minors Stab Youth To Death For Refusing To Give Cigarettes
The incident took place at Govind Nagar Kharcha in Banganga on March 23 around 10 pm.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

The police detained three minors in connection with the incident and were sent to juvenile home.

Initially, they were booked for attempted murder and now charges of murder were also included. According to the Banganga police, a dispute broke out between Ajay son of Baghirath, a resident of Banganga, and the three minors of age approximately 13-14 years over not giving cigarettes to the accused. Later, the accused covered the victim’s face with a cloth and one of them stabbed Ajay on his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries after a struggle of around 15 days. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

