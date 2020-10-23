Indore: Three minors among six held for vehicle lifting

Indore: Six people including three minors were arrested by the police in connection with stealing two-wheelers in Juni Indore area, on Friday. Six vehicles were seized from them.

ASP Rajesh Vyas said they arrested the six on a tip-off. The accused were identified as Santosh Chouhan, a resident of Dwarkapuri area, Chandan Goyal of Balda Colony, Vijay Bhawre of Nandan Nagar area of the city and their three minor accomplices. During the questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing vehicles from the different places in the city after which the police seized six two-wheelers from them.

Juni Indore TI Bharat Singh Thakur said that the accused used to steal the vehicles for fun. They used to drive the vehicle till the time its petrol ran out and then they abandoned it. They are being questioned further, police said.