Indore: Youth arrested for beating man to death

Indore: Police arrested a youth on Thursday for beating a man to death in Bhanwarkuan area. Police booked the accused under 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Investigating officer SI Goyal from Bhanwarkuan police station said that Ashok Mishra (38), a resident of Jeet Nagar area died after he fell unconscious a couple of days ago. During the investigation, it was found that Ashok had an argument with one Lokesh Wankhede, a resident of Jeet Nagar area over some issue after which Ashok was beaten up by Lokesh after which Ashok fell unconscious. His family members took Ashok to the hospital, and he was discharged from the hospital the same night. He was sleeping at home when his condition got deteriorated and he died.

After the investigation and the statement of the family members of the deceased and other people of the area, the police have booked Lokesh and he was arrested from his place. The police said that the incident happened over a petty issue due to which they had an argument.