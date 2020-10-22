Madhya Pradesh: Two people held for attacking police, made to do sit-ups in Indore

Two people, who allegedly attacked the police on October 18, were arrested and made to do sit-ups in public in Banganga area on Wednesday.

The Banganga Police caught the two, later identified as Vishal and Vaibhav, and took out their public procession after they allegedly attacked two policemen with a knife last week.

"On October 18, two accused, identified as Vishal and Vaibhav, were consuming narcotic substances with their female friend Ranu Tomar. When policemen Surendra Gurjar and Rajjan Solanki caught them, the goons ran away after threatening and attacking the policemen with a knife," Rajendra Soni, Police in-charge, said.

"Both the injured policemen were sent to the hospital for treatment and the Banganga police had registered a case against the accused in various sections including an attempt to murder. The next day of the incident (October 19), the police arrested Ranu Tomar," Rajendra Soni added.