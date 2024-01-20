Indore: Three Including Minor Boy Held With 8 Stolen Bikes, 5 Mobiles

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police arrested three persons including a minor boy for stealing vehicles and snatching mobile phones from people in the area on Friday. Eight stolen bikes and five mobile phones worth Rs 3 lakh were recovered from them and further investigation is on.

Police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that the investigation was on in four bike lifting cases. Many CCTVs of the area were examined and a youth was captured stealing a bike from near Rajaram Dhaba. He was identified as Neeraj Bohra, a resident of Kantaphod area in Dewas district. He resides in Mayur Nagar area of the city.

He allegedly told the police that he is unemployed and committed vehicle theft and mobile phone snatching as he urgently needed money. He used to target the parking lots of hospitals, dhabas and wine shops to steal two-wheelers and allegedly snatched mobile phones in Scheme Number 140 and Palasia areas. He also confessed that he used to steal vehicles with the help of his friend Yash Yadav and a minor boy. Thereafter, he sold the stolen vehicles in villages of Shajapur district. Later, Yash and the minor boy were also arrested.

Man arrested, 4 four stolen bikes seized

Police caught a person roaming on a stolen bike during a checking drive. Later, three more stolen bikes were recovered from his place. Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Umesh Yadav said that a team was patrolling the area while another team was checking vehicles opposite the Railway Reservation Office when a biker was stopped.

He could not show the papers of the bike after which the police seized the bike and arrested the man named Ritesh Rathore, a resident of Palda area of the city. The seized bikes were stolen from different areas of the city. The accused is being questioned further.