 Indore: Three Including A Minor Boy Caught With 12 Mobile Phones
Indore: Three Including A Minor Boy Caught With 12 Mobile Phones

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 01:42 AM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have recovered 12 mobile phones and a knife from three persons including a minor boy nabbed by the crime branch in connection with the snatching of a mobile phone from a student in the Bhanwarkuan area on Friday. Further investigation is underway.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that acting on a tip-off, two persons named Nikhil Singh Chawda and Aditya Rathore and a minor boy were caught from the Bhanwarkuan area. They were reportedly trying to sell the stolen phones. Twelve mobile phones were recovered from them. They could not present an invoice of the recovered goods after which they were handed over to the Bhanwarkuan police station staff.

They allegedly informed the police that they used to target students in the Bhanwarkuan area and had committed many such incidents in Bhanwarkuan, Aerodrome and Chhatripura areas on a bike in a month.

They informed the police that the prime accused is Bittu, who was on the run till the filing of the report. He made the arrested accused habituated to drugs and thereafter when they needed money for consuming intoxicants, Bittu taught them how to snatch mobile phones from people. One of the accused can unlock the mobile phones’ pattern locks. The accused are being questioned for other such incidents.

Lasudia police arrest two with seven mobile phones

Lasudia police also arrested two persons and recovered seven stolen and snatched mobile phones from them. Police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that Chetna Vishwakarma, a resident of Vijaynagar area lodged a complaint that she was going to attend her guitar class in Mahalaxmi Nagar when two persons on a bike snatched the mobile phone from her hand on August 28. On Thursday, a team was constituted by a senior officer for the arrest of the accused. The team checked the CCTVs and searched the area. The police officials arrested Ajay and Sanju, residents of Rahul Gandhi Nagar area. They allegedly confessed to snatching mobile phones from the people in the city. Police recovered 7 mobile phones from them. Police claimed that the accused were arrested within 24 hours.

