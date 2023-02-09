Indore: Three held with eight stolen two-wheelers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested three persons with 8 stolen bikes, police said on Wednesday. One of the accused used to cut the stolen bikes to sell their parts in the market. They are being questioned further.

According to a crime branch officer, acting on a tip-off, three persons named Prashant Choudhary, Anish Rathore and Radu alias Karan were arrested from the Bhanwarkuan area. They allegedly confessed to stealing two-wheelers from the city. Later, they were taken to the police station where they allegedly informed that they had stolen two bikes from the Dwarkapuri area, three from Bhanwarkuan, one bike from Sarafa, one from Sanyogitaganj and a bike was stolen from the Kishanganj area.

So far, police have recovered 8 stolen two-wheeler vehicles from the accused and further investigation is on. The police said that Prashant and Anish used to steal the vehicles and they used to give the stolen vehicle to Radu to cut it. Further investigation is on into the case.

Two men held with four stolen bikes

Two persons were arrested by the Chhoti Gwaltoli police with four stolen bikes on Wednesday. According to the police, two persons named Mukesh Gehlod of Azad Nagar area and Mayur Talreja, a resident of Nagpur were arrested from the area after a specific tip-off about them. They allegedly confessed to stealing four vehicles from Chhoti Gwaltoli, Vijay Nagar and Lasudia area of the city. The accused also confessed to preparing fake registration cards after seeing videos on a social media platform. Mukesh is a BCom graduate and Mayur has a diploma in pharma.