Indore: Three held for stealing goods valued at lakhs from godown

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three employees of a businessman were arrested for stealing an adhesive worth lakhs of rupees from a godown in the MIG area, the police said on Sunday. During stock-taking, the businessman came to know about the theft and informed the police.

The police said information was received that three people were roaming in the MIG area trying to sell the stolen goods at a cheap price. Crime Branch officials, with an MIG police station team, swooped down on the three people, named Imran, Shakir and Jitendra, and arrested them. The officials recovered some goods from them and asked them to show the bills for the goods but the accused could not produce them.

The accused allegedly said that the complainant runs a business of an adhesive company. The accused were employed for delivering goods to distributors from the godown. On May 25, they stole a total of 39 cartons containing products from the godown. After discovering a shortfall in the stock, the complainant lodged a complaint of theft at the MIG police station against unidentified persons.

The Crime Branch officials recovered the autorickshaw used in the crime and stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees from the accused. They were handed over to the MIG police for further investigations in the case.

Man arrested with 110 gms of charas

The Crime Branch police, on Sunday, arrested a man while he was allegedly trying to sell charas in the Azad Nagar area. About 110 grams of charas were recovered from the accused and investigations are on to learn about his accomplices.

Acting on a tip, Crime Branch personnel, accompanied by the Azad Nagar police, arrested the person, named Jafar Khan, while he was allegedly waiting for someone to deliver the drugs near the Kali Puliya area in Musakhedi. The drugs were recovered from him. The accused could not give a satisfactory answer about the drugs after which he was taken into police custody. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.